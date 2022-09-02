Pittsburgh Steelers add two more names to their practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their time assigning 16 players to the team’s 16-player practice squad. Throughout the week the team has added players in waves. The first addition were eight players, then three Thursday. Friday the team signed two more to their practice squad, bringing their total to 13 players.

Friday the Steelers signed RB Jason Huntley and DT Renell Wren to their practice squad.

We have signed RB Jason Huntley and DT Renell Wren to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/2r1mhLoABW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 2, 2022

The 8 players the Steelers announce on their 2022 practice squad Wednesday, were:

RB Anthony McFarland

OL William Dunkle

OL John Leglue

OL Ryan McCollum

WR Cody White

OLB Hamilcar Rashed

DT Carlos Davis

DB Elijah Riley

On Thursday, the Steelers added the following three players to the practice squad:

DB Mark Gilbert

TE Justin Rigg

LB Chapelle Russell

Now, the team added the following players:

RB Jason Huntley

DT Renell Wren

This from the Steelers official website on the two new additions:

Huntley was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on the final roster cut this season, after spending the last two seasons with the team. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, and one reception for no yards. In 2021 he had 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State. Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team. Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The practice squad can change, just like the team’s 53-man roster can certainly change between now and the Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. For this reason, stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for any updates on any roster moves and all Steelers news as they prepare for the kickoff of the 2022 season.

