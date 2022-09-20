Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest five podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Choose your own Steelers scapegoat

The Steelers are 1-1 on the new season, but many fans are treating it like 0-11 and rapidly pointing fingers in a few different directions. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Choose your own scapegoat

Prediction Accountability

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 3 at Cleveland

After a subpar Week 2 of regular season football for the Steelers in a loss to the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers face a quick turnaround traveling to Cleveland for a Thursday Night Football battle with the Browns. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday, and Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

Steelers Hangover: Changes are easier demanded than executed

The Steelers have not had stellar quarterback play, and with a first rounder waiting in the wings, fans are demanding a switch. That’s not as easily done as it is said. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

The Quarterback Conundrum

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: How did the Steelers get here, and where are they even going?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-1, but the offense is barely contributing. Is the problem personnel usage, deep passing, running the ball, or QB play? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Offensive woes

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Scho Bro Show: Mishaps and missed opportunities led to the Steelers loss

In Week 2’s loss to the Patriots, the Steelers had opportunities to make big plays, but they didn’t, By not making ordinary plays, those missed opportunities turned into big plays for the Patriots. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Missed opportunities that lead to big plays for the opposition

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

