AFC North Recap: Steelers remain atop the division after a forgettable Week 2

The second week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

New York Jets - 31

Cleveland Browns - 30

Just when it looked like the Browns had run away with the game in Week 2 at home, Joe Flacco, at age 37, dug up some magic and pulled off an incredible comeback. Looking like the Flacco who carried the Ravens to a Super Bowl in his time during Baltimore, the elder statesman quarterback tallied four touchdowns on his way to a come-from-behind win. What isn’t being discussed much is how the Browns defense got shredded by the Flacco-led Jets. Should make for interesting television in Week 3.

Miami Dolphins - 42

Baltimore Ravens - 38

Comeback wins were the theme for the non-Steelers teams in the AFC North, and Miami pulled off a tremendous win at M&T Bank Stadium. When it looked like Lamar Jackson and company were literally, and figuratively, running away with the game, Tua and the Dolphins stormed their way back and capped off a crazy finish. A combined 80 points scored makes you wonder if either team knows defense is still allowed in the NFL.

New England Patriots - 17

Pittsburgh Steelers - 14

The Steelers were just a trio of plays from winning this game, and their quality defensive effort was wasted due to some gaffes along the way. What might be the craziest aspect of this loss was how the Steelers’ offense was the epitome of ineptitude, and yet almost won. If the offense could generate even an average output on a weekly basis, this defense will keep the Steelers in, and win, plenty of games in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys - 20

Cincinnati Bengals - 17

Raise your hand if you have the Bengals starting the season 0-2 after their appearance in the Super Bowl last year. I can’t speak for you, the reader, but I didn’t think it would pan out this way for Cincinnati. While I think they are still a very good team, I also recognize they are a team with some issues to rectify before they are to be considered a legitimate threat to return to the Super Bowl as the AFC representative. The Dak-less Cowboys pulled off a crazy win with Cooper Rush at the helm, and the Bengals are wondering what’s happened as they now turn their attention to a trip to the Big Apple in Week 3.

AFC North Standings

Pittsburgh Steelers - 1-1

Baltimore Ravens - 1-1

Cleveland Browns - 1-1

Cincinnati Bengals - 0-2

Week 3 AFC North Schedule:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns — Thursday, 8:20pm ET

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets — Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots — Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Bengals, at NY Giants

Cleveland Browns: vs. Steelers (TNF), at Falcons, vs. Chargers, vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Browns (TNF), vs. Jets, at Bills, vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals: at Jets, vs. Dolphins, at Ravens, at Saints