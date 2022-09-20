5 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Monday’s press conference

With the Steelers on a short week, we had a Mike Tomlin press conference on Monday. With many players discussed, it’s time for another players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Mitch Trubisky

There were nine different questions asked of Coach Tomlin in regards in quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Coach Tomlin was asked if Trubisky needs to be more aggressive looking down field.

“I think he could, and we could.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked how much freedom Trubisky has to scrap a play and take a shot with one-on-one coverage.

“There are probably one-on-one opportunities on the outsides of every play concept that we put in, so it would probably require no changes that you described. We’ve got long ball shots drawn up in a lot of things. Sometimes it’s just whether or not we get the appropriate look or if we like the matchup within the look.”

In a later question, Coach Tomlin was asked about Trubisky’s comments after the game about buying into the plan and players not suggesting different plays in the huddle.

“I don’t know. I hadn’t talked to Mitch, so I don’t know what you’re referring to, but largely, that’s a good battle to fight usually. We’ve got playmakers, young playmakers, guys with a lot of talent, guys that want to be the reasons why we’re successful. So, I’d much rather say ’woah’ than ‘sick ‘em.’ I think that’s just a general attitude that we as competitors in a competitive football team in a competitive organization have. We’re not going to make a problem out of guys wanting to be the reason why we’re successful.”

In a later question, Coach Tomlin was asked about if Trubisky is being too cautious since they had commended him for taking care of the ball through the preseason.

“I think when you lose and you don’t have enough points and you don’t produce enough splash, all of that is subject to debate. But that’s not a debate that we’re going to take part in. We’re just going to roll up our sleeves and get back to work with a better desired outcome for this next outing.”

In a later question, Coach Tomlin was asked about quarterback mobility being something that was attractive about Trubisky and what more they can do to use that particular skill set.

“Whether it’s done by design or by ad lib, I just think it’s a component of play that’s valuable in today’s game, so that’s what I was referring to. I’m not going to come in and install the triple option if that’s what you’re referring to.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked if he could use more of it with him.

“Sure.”

In another follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked about the ability for Trubisky to convert on third downs on passes over the middle and if there’s things the Steelers can do conceptually to give him better opportunities or if he has to see these things himself.

“Again, when you talk broadly like that, I need a specific instance. In some instances, I could agree with what you said. In some instances, I could disagree. The bottom line is we’ve got to make plays all over the field. They rolled the corners up; you’ve got to make plays in the middle of the field. They’re in single high; you’ve got to make plays on the perimeter. That’s just professional football.”

In another follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked if he is okay with Trubisky throwing short of the sticks on third down and if it was the right decision.

“Yes, there are certain circumstances that I am.”

Building off the previous question, Coach Tomlin was asked if that was appropriate during the fourth quarter on Sunday.

“There was one instance where they had a nice call, they had us in [Cover] 0 and by the concept that we had up, he didn’t have a lot of options. There was another instance that maybe he should have thrown the ball down the field. Like I mentioned, you could go round and round in circumstances such as this. We own our mistakes. We realize that we’ve got to get better. That’s just a broad, general answer for some of those pinpoint questions that you guys might have.”

In a later question, Coach Tomlin was asked what he has liked from Trubisky through the first two games.

“I’ve liked a lot from him to be quite honest with you. I think he’s done a good job of doing the things that come with the position. The intangible things, the leadership things, the communication things, detailing and communicating the offense, working hard to execute our agenda, the things that we want to work on. We haven’t scored enough points here the last couple of weeks, but that’s the collective, not just the quarterback position and not just the players. All of us are responsible for ringing up the scoreboard. So, we don’t seek comfort. We don’t try to quell the noise. To be quite honest with you, we don’t care about the noise. We’re just working on the things that are within our control to have good days and to continue the progression of this group from a developmental standpoint, knowing that the outcome is going to be what we desire if we keep doing those things.”

In the final question of the press conference, Coach Tomlin was asked how the young guys have responded to what Trubisky has been doing as a leader.

“It depends how things are going. Like a lot of young people, things are good when things are good, things are not when they aren’t. They’re going to keep growing and gaining experience and gaining the perspective that comes with experience.”

George Pickens

Steelers fans have been disappointed in the lack of usage of second-round draft pick George Pickens so far in the Steelers offense. Coach Tomlin was asked if there’s anything they can do more this early in the season to get a Pickens involved.

“We’ll keep working.”

Devin Bush

The only player who did not finish the game on Sunday that was mentioned in the post game press conference was linebacker Devin Bush. Coach Tomlin was asked if he had any further update on Bush‘s injury.

“I think he’s expected to practice tomorrow. But as always, you guys can let practice participation be your guide in terms of his availability.”

DeMarvin Leal

In only his second NFL game, rookie to DeMarvin Leal was used differently on defense in only his second NFL game due to the absence of T.J. Watt. Coach Tomlin was asked what he liked about Leal in the role of rushing from the end.

“He’s a young guy that’s growing. We’re finding ways to get him on the field. He’s taking advantage of the opportunities and making some plays in the meantime, and I just think it’s reasonable to expect all the above to continue. We’re going to find ways to get him on the field, he’s going to learn and he’s going to make more plays. He’s going to get better. That’s just a natural maturation process of a young guy that’s doing enough to get further opportunities.”

Kenny Pickett

With some questionable play at the quarterback position, the fans in Acresure stadium on Sunday were chanting for first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett. Coach Tomlin was asked if it was annoying to hear the fans calling for Pickett.

“I didn’t hear that, but I’ve got a lot going on.”

For more information on Mike Tomlin’s press conference, check out the podcast below:

If you want to watch Mike Tomlin’s press conference, you can do so below: