Steelers bring back a wide receiver to their practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very quick turnaround in Week 3 as they prepare to travel to Cleveland for Thursday Night Football. On what would normally be a day off for the players, they will be at the facility on Tuesday for their only normal practice of the week. Ahead of the team taking the practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the Steelers have announced a move in regards to the practice squad as they have re-signed wide receiver Jaquarri Roberson and released cornerback Mark Gilbert.

We have signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and released CB Mark Gilbert from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/gLL7ethoLz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 20, 2022

Roberson was an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2022. Originally signing with the Dallas Cowboys, Roberson appeared in two preseason games with Dallas where he had only 11 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams. Roberson did not have any receptions this preseason nor was he targeted. While at Wake Forest, Roberson had 145 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in 40 games. Robinson was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Wednesday, September 7 ahead of the Steelers Week 1 matchup but was released last Tuesday when the Steelers signed outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.

To make room for Roberson on the practice squad, the Steelers released cornerback Mark Gilbert. On the Steelers practice squad in 2021, Gilbert was signed during the season to the active roster of the Detroit Lions. After failing to make their 53-man roster in 2022, the Steelers signed Gilbert on September 1.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Browns in Cleveland this Thursday night.