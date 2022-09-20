The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, and the loss was not pretty. In fact, through two weeks it has made it extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team fall after the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, pretty far. Was the defensive performance enough to keep the team out of the bottom third of the league?

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 2 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Green Bay Packers

8. Philadelphia Eagles

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. San Francisco 49ers

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Biggest early adjustment: Incorporate passing downfield The Steelers have leaned on a conservative game plan through the first two weeks and aren’t stretching the field on offense. Through two games, Mitch Trubisky is averaging 4.85 yards per pass. While his decision-making is far from perfect and his completion percentage is just under 60%, the bigger issue appears to be play design and play calling. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Trubisky was asked how the team could open up the downfield passing game and he put it simply: “Just call concepts to get receivers there. And when the coverage dictates that, get them the ball within that.””

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Green Bay Packers

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Los Angeles Rams

8. Miami Dolphins

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“How much longer can the team go with Mitch Trubisky? Not that he’s being helped much by his offensive line or his coordinator.”

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Green Bay Packers

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Miami Dolphins

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

“You had a feeling points would come at a premium for the Steelers this season, and that’s how it looks so far. Pittsburgh’s offense was held under 300 yards for the second consecutive week, and a Gunner Olszewski special teams miscue proved to be the difference in a 17-14 loss to the Patriots. Olszewski’s muffed punt set the Patriots up deep in Steelers territory and led to the decisive touchdown. It’s the type of mistake this Pittsburgh team — with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback and T.J. Watt on injured reserve — cannot overcome. Kenny Pickett: Your time is near, young man.”

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Miami Dolphins

9. Minnesota Vikings

10. Green Bay Packers

...

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Did Mitchell Trubisky do enough to remain the Steelers’ starting QB over rookie Kenny Pickett? He’s been in shaky in two games, but the team is still in first place (with everyone else) in the AFC North and have a big shot at the Browns on the road Thursday night. Pittsburgh may get too reliant on winning defensive-minded battles of attrition and may need a change for the sake of more offensive explosiveness come Week 4.”

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Minnesota Vikings

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Los Angeles Rams

...

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Mitchell Trubisky was the wise move when it looked like the defense could carry the Steelers to a playoff berth. With T.J. Watt out, it might be time to take a spin with Kenny Pickett. Steelers have nothing to lose.”

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.