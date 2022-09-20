Steelers Injury Report: Devin Bush practices fully on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have very little time after their Week 2 defeat to recover as their next game is right around the corner on Thursday. Needing to have three injury reports before the game, they will come on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Steelers held practice on Tuesday, so the report is actually based on the participation of players. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, no new playewrs were added as Devin Bush is the only player on the report.

Devin Bush left the Steelers game on Sunday in the fourth quarter with a foot injury and did not return. During head coach Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Monday, he stated he believed Bush would be ready for practice Tuesday. Not knowing what his exact participation would be, Bush was listed as a limited participant for Monday due to his foot injury. On Tuesday, Bush was a full participant in practice and is o track to play on Thursday night.

As for the Browns’ estimated injury report, you can see the names below when available. There have already need a number of players ruled out for the Browns this week (such as Jadeveon Clowney, Jesse James*, and Chase Winovich*), with even more possible to miss the game (Joel Bitonio, and Miles Garrett).

*placed on IR Tuesday