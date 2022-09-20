BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 2 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward Football.

The most common selection for Week 1 was the Cincinnati Bengals in Dallas against the Cowboys which was the most selected game in all five leagues. This game saw the Bengals come back from being down two touchdowns in the second half to tie the game and have another possession to win it. Instead Cincinnati had to punt it away and the Cowboys kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. The 54 contestants who chose the Bengals led the way among those eliminated in Week 2.

The second most popular pick was the selection of Super Bowl Champion Los Angles Rams to bounce back and get a win against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Falcons on the wrong side of a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, Atlanta came storming back only to see the potential go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes be intercepted by Jalen Ramsey. The Rams held on and sent 34 entries into Week 3.

The next most commonly picked game was the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Jets. The Browns held a 13-point lead with just over a minute and a half remaining only to see the Jets score a touchdown, get the onside kick, and score another touchdown. The late-game implosion eliminated 22 contestants.

Although the Browns game was the second-most selected game in which contestants were eliminated, it was the third-most common factor in elimination as 28 people failed to make their pick in time. Hopefully this number will drop over the rest of the contest.

So after two weeks, only 15.9% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now!

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 3 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: L.A. Chargers (-7) at home over Jacksonville

L.A. Chargers (-7) at home over Jacksonville Closest match up (other than the Steelers ): San Francisco (-1.5) at Denver

San Francisco (-1.5) at Denver The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+4.5) at Cleveland

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.