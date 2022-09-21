Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Fixing the Steelers in time for Cleveland

The Steelers are 1-1, but they are rife with problems. Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at both sides of the ball and what can be repaired quickly in time for the Cleveland game.

Quick Fixes

The Steelers Preview: Setting the stage for Steelers vs. Browns on TNF

It’s early in the 2022 season still, but the TNF visit to Cleveland could be pivotal in the AFC North. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Dave Schofield, Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis for The Steelers Preview.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Browns on a short week could be just what the Dr. ordered for the Steelers

After the offensive ineptitude against the Patriots, there’s a lot of doom and gloom about the Steelers in a short week on the road. But maybe the Browns on Thursday Night Football could be the magic fix. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

The Mail Bag

