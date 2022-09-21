The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are two teams who know each other well considering they are AFC North division rivals. For these rivals, the game in Week 3 is as big as a Week 3, Thursday Night Football game can get. Throw in the fact the Steelers are coming off a loss at home in Week 2, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Browns for their Week 3 matchup in Cleveland.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1-1

Cleveland Browns: 1-1

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+4.5)

OVER/UNDER: 38.0

Moneyline: Steelers +175; Browns -205

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 3-2

Browns: 2-3

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 79-61-1

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Tuesday, September 20

LB Devin Bush (Foot) - FP

Monday, September 19**

LB Devin Bush (Foot) - LP

** Note that Monday’s report is an estimate, as the Steelers did not hold practice

Browns

Tuesday, September 20

G Joel Bitonio (Biceps) - DNP

TE Harrison Bryant (Thumb, Thigh) - LP

DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle) - DNP

T Jack Conklin (Knee) - LP

DE Myles Garrett (Neck) - DNP

T Chris Hubbard (Illness) - LP

DE Isaiah Thomas (Hand) - FP

Monday, September 19**

G Joel Bitonio (Biceps) - DNP

TE Harrison Bryant (Thumb, Thigh) - DNP

DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle) - DNP

T Jack Conklin (Knee) - Limited

TE Jesse James (Biceps) - DNP

T Chris Hubbard (Illness) - DNP

DE Isaiah Thomas (Hand) - Full

DE Chase Winovich (Hamstring) - DNP

** Note that Monday’s report is an estimate, as the Browns did not hold practice

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are familiar foes, and this will be the first meeting between the two AFC North rivals in 2022. The Steelers swept the season series a year ago, their trip to Cleveland being the game where they won without a kicker after Chris Boswell was left concussed after a fake field goal.

Nonetheless, the last time the Steelers visited Cleveland on a Thursday night was the infamous “helmet game” with Myles Garrett using Mason Rudolph’s own helmet against him in the waning minutes of the game. The Steelers haven’t had a ton of success in Cleveland on Thursday nights, but the current roster is hoping to reverse this rare trend.

As you can see from the injury report, the Steelers are the healthier team, but they also are a team reeling after Week 2. Pittsburgh will again be without T.J. Watt, and their 0-6-1 record since the start of 2021 season without Watt, and his absence looms large. Throw in the fact the Steelers offense has yet to prove they can have anything resembling sustained success and you have wonder what this prime time game has in store for the visiting team.

If the Steelers stand a chance in Week 3, they will need to do two main things to win:

Stop the run

Create some big plays on offense

Winning on the road on Thursday night is not easy, but if the Steelers can force the football into Jacoby Brissett’s hands, and out of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, they’ll stand a chance. At the same time, if Mitch Trubisky expects to keep his job, he’ll have to prove he can not just throw to the middle of the field, but also downfield with accuracy and consistency.

The team who wins this game will enter the “mini bye week” 2-1, with a division win under their belt, and feeling good. The other will be looking an at uphill climb heading into Week 4.

