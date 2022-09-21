Joe Haden announces retirement, as a member of the Cleveland Browns

It seems fitting it is this week Joe Haden has decided to call it a career.

Why?

The two NFL franchises he called home during his career, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, are set to face off against one another in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football.

As being reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and confirmed by Haden’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, the veteran cornerback is deciding to call it a career. On top of that, Haden is reportedly set to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland to retire a member of the Browns.

Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources. His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , confirmed his client’s decision. pic.twitter.com/kq9xwv7Ohb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

Haden, now 33 years-old, had spent the 2017 to 2021 seasons with the Steelers after he was released by the Browns. He had served as a steady presence in the Steelers’ secondary, starting 66 games and racking up 10 interceptions during his time in Pittsburgh, but dealt with a foot injury in 2021 which forced him to miss five games and not record an interception.

The former University of Florida product will retire with 148 starts under his belt, totaling 615 tackles, 29 interceptions and two touchdowns. He was selected to three Pro Bowls in all.

Steelers fans welcomed Haden into the organization with open arms, and Haden reciprocated that love. We here at BTSC wish Haden well in his future endeavors.

