Steelers reportedly losing one of their practice squad players to the Titans

The 53 players on an NFL roster along with the 16 members of the practice squad is a constantly changing items throughout the season. Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed outside linebacker David Anenih off of the Tennessee Titans practice squad. This week, it has been reported by Jordan Schultz of theScore that the Tennessee Titans are signing safety Andrew Adams off the Steelers practice squad.

Safety Andrew Adams joined the Steelers practice squad in their last round of signings leading up to Week 1. Adams was an undrafted free agent out of UConn in 2016 when he signed with the New York Giants. Spending two seasons in New York, Adams appeared in 30 games with 17 starts with one interception and seven passes defensed. After failing to win the starting job in 2018, Adams did not make the 53-man roster and landed in Tampa Bay a couple weeks into the season.

After a season of appearing in 13 games with four starts where Adams had four interceptions and nine passes defensed, he signed with the Detroit Lions for the 2019 season. Failing to make the roster out of training camp, Adam‘s headed back to Tampa Bay for two more seasons before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once again failing to make the Eagles squad, Adam was back in Tampa Bay for 2021. In his four years in Tampa, Adams played in 57 games with 18 starts and six interceptions with 16 passes defensed. In 2022, Adams was in the New York Giants training camp but failed to make the team.

The only way another NFL team can sign a player off of a team’s practice squad is by putting them on the 53-man roster. By being poached off of another teams practice squad, Adams now will remain on the roster the Titans for at least three weeks, or at least he will be paid the equivalent of being there during that time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to announce the loss of Adams at this time. The official announcement will probably come with the subsequent move they will be making to add a player to their own practice squad to get their number back up to 16. With only one day remaining to prepare for Thursday’s game in Cleveland, the Steelers may choose to wait until after the game to fill the position.

