Steelers Injury Report: For the third week, the Steelers have no players with an injury status

The Pittsburgh Steelers have very little time after their Week 2 defeat to recover as their next game is right around the corner on Thursday. Needing to have three injury reports before the game, they will come on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Steelers were scheduled to hold their typical walk through the day before a game, so the report isn’t completely based on the participation of players. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of Steelers.com, no players carry an injury status for Thursday’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 3 Game Status N/A Wednesday, September 21 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Lower Leg Cramps) - LP LB Devin Bush (Foot) - FP

Devin Bush left the Steelers game on Sunday in the fourth quarter with a foot injury and did not return. During head coach Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Monday, he stated he believed Bush would be ready for practice Tuesday. Not knowing what his exact participation would be, Bush was listed as a limited participant for Monday due to his foot injury. On Tuesday, Bush was a full participant in practice, and being listed once again as full on Wednesday has kept Bush from carrying an injury designation for Thursday night’s game.

One player added to the injury report on Wednesday was Minkah Fitzpatrick being limited with lower leg cramps. Due to the nature of the injury, Fitzpatrick does not carry an injury status for Thursday’s game.

As for the Browns’ final injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com. There have already been several players ruled out for the Browns earlier this week, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Jesse James*, and Chase Winovich*.

*placed on IR Tuesday