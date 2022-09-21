Steelers sign a defensive back to fill out their 16-man practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers found out this week the Tennessee Titans had claimed one of their own off their practice squad. With Andrew Adams joining the Titans’ 53-man roster, it opened up a spot on the Steelers 16-man practice squad.

The team wasted little time filling that spot, as they announced they signed DB Quincy Wilson to their practice squad.

Drafted in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 out of the University of Florida, Quincy Wilson played three seasons with the Colts where he appeared in 29 games with 10 starts. In his three seasons, Wilson had two interceptions and eight passes defensed along with a fumble recovery. During the offseason of 2020, Wilson was traded from the Colts to the New York Jets for a sixth-round draft pick. Wilson only appeared in three games with one start for the Jets where he had one tackle. Waived in November, Wilson landed on the New York Giants practice squad where he was elevated for two games but didn’t see any action. In 2021, Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List in August before being waived later in the season. For 2022, Wilson was on the Miami Dolphins offseason roster but failed to make the team come September.

The Steelers now have to turn their attention to the Cleveland Browns on a short week. The team will travel to Cleveland in Week 3 for Thursday Night Football.