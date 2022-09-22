The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to get their 2022 season back on track on a short week heading on the road to Cleveland. After a nerve-racking loss in Week 2, the Steelers will have their second AFC North road game in 11 days.

Will the Steelers offense show any sort of life? Will the splash plays go in the Steelers favor? Can the defense keep the score down to give the team a chance?

This Thursday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to stay atop the AFC North even though it’s very early in the season. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 3 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 3:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Thursday, September 22

Kickoff: 8:15 P.M. ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Odds: Pittsburgh (+4.5); O/U (38.5)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime as well as locally in the Pittsburgh area on WPXI-NBC with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as commentators and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

Online: With all games on Thursday Night Football this season, they can be streamed on TV or mobile device through Amazon Prime. NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 226 or channel 81.

