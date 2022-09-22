Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

Steelers to kickoff. Bring on more football.

Defense gets them to a third and 10. Will we see the soft zone early? We did, but Wallace made a great play to knock it away.

You know it's bad when Al Michaels is calling the Steelers offense dink & dunk before they even get going.

Third and five the Steelers at least throw the ball down the field, but it falls incomplete and they will punt after one first down.

Highsmith jumps off side on 3rd and 6 now making it a third and one.

Lary O. with the sack on 3rd down.

Killebrew got a piece of that punt and the Steelers will have great field position to start their second possession.

Nice 10 yarder by Najee.

An okay run on first down is followed by two terrible looking pass plays. Boswell will come on to try to put the Steelers on the board.

The wind gets a hold of it and pushes it right from 50 yards.

Defense quickly gets them to third down and nine. Looks like they might be just short. I expect them to go for it quickly.

A QB sneak gets the Browns the first.

Chubb gashes the defense on that run. Witherspoon wiffed on the tackle near the line of scrimmage.

That pass for the touchdown to Cooper was way too easy by the defensive backs. The Steelers missed their opportunity for points and then turn around and give up a touchdown.

Brown 7, Steelers 0.

Oh my goodness. What a catch by Pickens.

The hurry up offense has been the Steelers friend again.

That's the end of quarter number one. Browns 7, Steelers 0.

2nd Quarter

Cleveland's offsides on the first play of the second quarter, but it doesn't matter as Najee runs it in for a touchdown. Steelers 7, Browns 7.

The Steelers got really lucky on that play as Cooper hit the sideline before catching the ball.

The defense had too many guys on the field and end up having to burn a time out. I hate burning timeouts for unnecessary reasons.

The defense gives up a third and nine. Why they give up so many long third down conversions is hard to tell.

Witherspoon cannot cover Amari Cooper.

The Browns just seem to be moving the ball at will right now.

Another pitch and catch for a touchdown. The extra point hits the upright. Browns 13, Steelers 7.

Nice job by Trubisky avoiding a sack and getting the ball downfield to Diontae.

Dionte then saves the ball after Jaylen Warren fumbles.

The Steelers are definitely running the ball better tonight.

Trubisky on the quarterback keeper runs in for the touchdown. You can't say the offensive line wasn't blocking well on that series. Steelers 14, Browns 13.

That was some pretty poor tackling by the Steelers there.

The defense has got them in another third and long.

Steelers hold them short, but Cleveland is taking the time out and I think they are going to go for it on 4th and 2.

The Browns convert and keep their drive going. Hold on now, they've called for the play to be reviewed and it was determined to not be a catch. Steelers take over.

After picking up some yards Trubisky then throws two balls out of bounds not near any receivers. I think the Steelers squandered a chance at points there.

That's the half. Steelers 14, Browns 13.

3rd Quarter

Nice catch by Claypool to pick up a first down.

Browns get caught with an extra guy on the field.

Was that Najee Harris or Edwin Moses out there?

Great catch and run by Warren but there is a flag on the play. They caught Chuks downfield ineligible. Takes away the big gain.

Steelers are able to get it back to a manageable third down. Would be really nice to convert this one.

Steelers don't convert. Harvin on to punt.

Witherspoon still can't cover Cooper.

The defense needs to quit trying to tackle Chubb high. His legs are too strong— you got to cut them out.

Cleveland goes for it on 4th and 1 and converts easily. I really don't feel like the defense has played as well tonight as they did in the first two games.

Browns are in the red zone, but the defense gets them to a third and 10.

The defense holds and the Browns will attempt to field goal. It's good. Browns 16, Steelers 14.

Steelers quickly get to third down and really need to convert to give the defense a break but they throw it deep and it's incomplete. I expect to see the defense get gassed in this game like they did the last game.

End of the third quarter. Brown 16, Steelers 14.

4th Quarter

Cooper burns them again.

The defense is not able to get Chubb on the ground.

This is a very tired looking defense.

The defense gets a hold to 4th and goal but Chubb punches it in. Browns 23, Steelers 14.

The Steelers are down two scores. If they go three and out here I will die.

What do you know they face a third and 10.

Check that as a false start will make it third and 15.

Incomplete pass and the Steelers go three and out. They're dismal third down conversion rate continues. That will probably be the ball game.

Highsmith looking a little bit like T.J. Watt on that play.

The defense holds, so the offense will get another shot.

What do you know the offense goes three and out again. The Steelers haven’t been able to generate any offense in the fourth quarter the past two games.

Highsmith gets home for the sack on 3rd down.

Muth finally gets his first catch of the game with under 3 minutes to play.

The drive stalls and the Steelers will go for a field goal to get it to one possession. Browns 23, Steelers 17.

The Steelers line up for the onside kick, but end up with a penalty and Cleveland gets the ball. How fitting.

The defense holds them on third down, but the Steelers will get the ball back with about 10 seconds or so left to play.

The defense can't get stops when it has to have them and the offense can't move the ball when it needs to.

I must say that I was quite disappointed with the Steeler second half performance.

I guess it's also fitting that on the last play the Steelers play the lateral game, turn it over and the Browns score another touchdown.

Final score Browns 29, Steelers 17.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for almost a week, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show. CAN’T WAIT!!!