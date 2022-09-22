Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 3 vs. the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Cleveland on a short week. As the season rolls on, the true nature of the depth chart has come a little more into focus. So for Week 3, trying to predict who the Steelers will have on their inactive list at 6:45 PM Thursday should be much more predictable. Or will it? Regardless, I’m still going to give it a shot.

The rules in the 2022 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from the last two seasons. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. Until the Steelers announce an elevation, we will assume it is only five players but will adjust the projection if necessary.

Game Status

No players with an injury status

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Browns on Thursday:

Definitely:

None (No players have been ruled out)

Most Likely:

QB Mason Rudolph- While change at the quarterback position is not out of the question as the season moves on, it’s unlikely to involve Rudolph for the time being.

WR Steven Sims- Unless the Steelers are making a change at the kick returner position, Sims stays on the sidelines with all other wide receivers healthy.

LB Mark Robinson- Barring a change in health or something else unforeseen, Robinson is likely to get a red-shirt season.

G Kendrick Green- The Steelers starting ofeensive line played every snap last week, so the only difference between Green and the other reserve lineman is that he’s not in uniform.

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk- After two games, the Steelers have established their order on the defensive line. And with rookie the DeMarvin Leal playing well, Loudermilk will continue to wait for his opportunity in 2022.

Possibly:

OLB David Anenih- Just like last week, this will come down to if the Steelers elevate a player from the practice squad. With only getting in two practices last week and one this week, it’s highly possible they do so again to give Anenih a little bit more time to get acclimated.

Unlikely:

WR Gunner Olszewski- Although the Steelers could make a change and have Steven Sims as their returner, I don’t know if one play is going to make the difference this early in the season even though it was a pretty big one.

Projected Inactive List:

Mason Rudolph Steven Sims Mark Robinson Kendrick Green Isaiahh Loudermilk David Anenih*

With only one actual practice this week, I’m projecting another elevation from an outside linebacker, most likely Delonte Scott. That announcement would come later today. For that reason I’m including Anenih on the list but would be the guy to get the helmet if the Steelers don’t make a move. As for the other five, the only one that there was a remote question would be if the Steelers made a change at kick returner. But for anyone following the Steelers for any length of time, making a change like that this early in the season will likely come down to more than just one play.

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.