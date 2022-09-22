Steelers elevate Delontae Scott off the practice squad again for Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football in Week 3. With no players currently which an injury designation for the third-straight week, the Steelers have once again elevated one player from the practice squad in outside linebacker Delontae Scott.

We have elevated LB Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/KcdkwTPgYL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2022

Last week, the Steelers signed outside linebacker David Anenih off of the Tennessee Titans practice squad. With two other options from their own squad to elevate on game day, the Steelers are adding Scott for the needed depth. Only getting two practices last week after being signed and only one official practice this week due to playing on Thursday, the Steelers are taking their time with Anenih before putting him on the field.

Scott spent the 2021 season on the Steelers practice squad and was elevated for one game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the game, Scott played seven defensive snaps and two special team snaps but logged no statistics. During the 2022 preseason Scott played 75 snaps on defense for the Steelers over three games where he had five tackles and a sack. Last week, Scott played seven defensive snaps against the New England Patriots but did not get on the stat sheet.

With the elevation of one player from the practice squad, the Steelers will once again have six players inactive. The Steelers must announce their inactive players 90 minutes ahead of kick off, which will be approximately 6:45 PM today.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers are set to take on the Brown in Cleveland at 8:15 PM.