Steelers vs. Browns, Week 3: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns entered the Week 3 Thursday Night Football game in Ohio facing similar circumstances. Both entered the game 1-1 and coming off losses in Week 2. The Steelers losing to New England Patriots and the Browns losing to the New York Jets, both losses at their respective home venues.

For the visiting team, the story was all about the team’s offense. Mitch Trubisky faced a critical juncture of his time with the Steelers, and if the offense didn’t start to produce points it could lead to changes following the prime time game.

Cleveland won the opening coin toss, and elected to start the game with the football. After just one first down, the Browns punted the ball away to give the Steelers their first possession of the game. Mitch Trubisky and the offense matched the Browns first down before Pressley Harvin was called on to action.

When the Browns were forced to punt on their second drive, Miles Killebrew got a hand on the punt and the Steelers started with field position at midfield. The offense was able to move into Chris Boswell’s field goal range, but on a windy night the 50-yard attempt sailed wide right.

The Cleveland offense woke up with the good field position, and it was Nick Chubb who set up the offense after a 37-yard run moved the ball to the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Brissett hit Amari Cooper in the end-zone for the first touchdown of the game. After the extra point, it was 7-0 Browns with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

The Steelers, aided by a 37-yard one-handed catch by George Pickens, moved the ball to the 4-yard line at the end of the first quarter.