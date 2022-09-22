Steelers vs. Browns, Week 3: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Steelers, aided by a 37-yard one-handed catch by George Pickens, moved the ball to the 4-yard line at the end of the first quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, Najee Harris ran over a Browns defender on his way to a rushing touchdown. The Boswell point-after was good, making the score 7-7.

The Browns’ offense took the field after the Steelers tied the game, and they moved the ball with ease. This time, instead of Nick Chubb, it was Kareem Hunt doing damage on the Steelers defense. When Cleveland reached the red-zone, Brissett threw his second touchdown pass, this one to David Njoku; however, the extra point was missed and the score was 13-7 with 8:58 left in the half.

No one was prepared for a shootout, but the Steelers took the football and rode Najee Harris down the field on the next drive. Throw in runs by Jaylen Warren and Diontae Johnson receptions and it set up a 1st and goal situation. On 2nd down, Mitch Trubisky kep the football and ran the ball into the end-zone for the score. The Chris Boswell extra point was good, giving the Steelers the 14-13 lead with 3:50 left in the second quarter.

It looked as if the Browns were moving into scoring territory, but on a 4th and 2 on the outside of field goal range, a pass intended for Amari Cooper fell incomplete after video review. Trubisky moved the ball quickly into Cleveland territory, but the drive ended without points, keeping the score 14-13 at halftime.