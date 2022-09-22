Steelers have identical inactive list from last week vs. the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Thursday night matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Due to no players being ruled out due to injury, the list is made up of all healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. With the elevation of Delonate Scott coming from the Steelers earlier today, the six-man list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 82 WR Steven Sims

No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

No. 96 LB David Anenih

For five of the six players, this is the third-straight game being on the inactive list. The new player to the list last week was outside linebacker David Anenih who was added to the Steelers 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans practice squad ahead of their Week 2 game. Having to be signed to the active roster when coming from the practice squad of another team, it’s understandable the Steelers decided to elevate Delontae Scott and have Anenih inactive after only getting two practices last week and only one this week with such a quick turnaround on Thursday night.

With the Steelers only having two quarterbacks active on game day, it’s not surprise Mason Rudolph is on the inactive list for the third-straight game. Carrying nine offensive linemen, the NFL rules allow 48 players to be active as long as eight of them are on the offensive line. Therefore, the additional lineman who is inactive for the Steelers in Week 3 once again is guard/center Kendrick Green.

Because the Steelers have six wide receivers all healthy and available, it is too much of a luxury to have them all active on game day. Although some may want to see him in return duties after the mishap last week, Steven Sims is not on the active game-day roster for the third-straight week.

One position group the Steelers have kept on their 53-man roster is having seven defensive linemen. With the Steelers only typically having five defensive linemen active on game day in previous years, they have chosen to go with the six again in Week 3. For this reason, Isaiahh Loudermilk did not get a helmet for the third-straight week to start the season.

Another position on the defense where the Steelers possibly have one more player than needed on game day is at inside linebacker. For the third-straight week, rookie Mark Robinson is inactive.

As for the Browns inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. The Browns elevated tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Chester Rogers earlier today, therefore their inactive list has seven players including former Steelers linemen Chris Hubbard and Joe Haeg.