Ahkello Witherspoon leaves game in 3rd quarter, ruled out

Pittsburgh Steelers continue the square off against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Towards the end of the third quarter, starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon left the field with a hamstring injury. Per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, Witherspoon has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

#Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon is out the rest of tonight's game with a hamstring injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 23, 2022

In the game, Witherspoon had five tackles and a pass defensed through almost 3 quarters. With Witherspoon out, Levi Wallace looks to step in to Witherspoon‘s role on the Steelers defense.

