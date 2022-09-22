 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ahkello Witherspoon leaves game in 3rd quarter, ruled out

The Steelers cornerback has left with a hamstring injury

By Dave.Schofield
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers continue the square off against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Towards the end of the third quarter, starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon left the field with a hamstring injury. Per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, Witherspoon has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

In the game, Witherspoon had five tackles and a pass defensed through almost 3 quarters. With Witherspoon out, Levi Wallace looks to step in to Witherspoon‘s role on the Steelers defense.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers attempt to come out of Cleveland with a victory on Thursday night.

