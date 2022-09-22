Mike Tomlin not considering a change in quarterback following the Week 3 loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 3, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Offensively, not everything was bad. The team put up 14 first half points, but stalled in every sense of the word in the second half.

Mitch Trubisky remained at the helm for the duration of the game in Cleveland, and after three straight three-and-outs in the second half, fans are wondering if Mike Tomlin has seen enough to make a change.

Evidently, he hasn’t.

After the game Tomlin was asked by media if he was considering making a change at the position with the team having a 10-day layoff following the Thursday night game. His answer was simple.

“Definitively no.”

This per Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

Asked Mike Tomlin if he considers making a change a QB or playcallers in the minibye



Tomlin: “definitively no.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 23, 2022

To be fair, the Steelers loss wasn’t solely on Trubisky’s shoulders. While there were throws/decisions the quarterback would like to have back, these mistakes were of the back-breaking variety.

With the extra time between the next game, the Steelers organization will try to find a way to put together an offensive plan which can be effective. The Steelers saw first half success vs. the Browns, but this success didn’t carry over into the second half, where they added just three points to their total.

The news of Tomlin not considering a change at the game’s most important position will certainly not be accepted well within the fan base, and begs the question what would need to happen barring injury for the team to decide to give Kenny Pickett a shot.

In the meantime, expect more Trubisky moving forward.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4.