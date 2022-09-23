Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Misinformation Mutiny

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes from the internet. This week, the fans are divided over who to hate more: Mitch or Matt. We’ll break down the bad takes on each side of the argument. Plus, an so-called ‘insider’ tries to divide Steeler Nation with misinformation disguised as player mutiny. And the player who handed over the bag for a night of fun with an OnlyFans model.

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers TNF Matchup in Cleveland

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on Game Day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers travel to Cleveland for a Thursday Night rematch with The Breveland Clowns. I mean Cleveland Browns.

The BTSC Mike Tomlin Press Conference Recap: Browns 29, Steelers 17

A rivalry that goes back seven decades continued on Thursday Night between two teams that have no love lost for each other. In the end, the home team Browns were way too much for the visiting Steelers in the 29-17 loss to Cleveland. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he recaps and translates the post-game press conference.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: The Steelers leave first half momentum in the locker room in 29-17 loss to Cleveland

After an unimpressive two weeks of offensive football, the Pittsburgh Steelers still managed a 1-1 record. With fingers pointing here, there, and everywhere, Mike Tomlin’s team traveled to Cleveland to fix their early season mistakes by the lake. However, they couldn’t put together a complete game in the 29-17 loss to the rival Browns. Join Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent filling in for Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis to break down the game like no one else does on What Yinz Talkin’ Bout Live on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride Friday: Winners and Losers from the Steelers 29-17 Week 3 loss in Cleveland

The Pittsburgh Steelers were seemingly on the verge of disaster, mutiny, and disrepair going into a Week 3 rivalry game in Cleveland. In the first half, the Steelers looked to have solved their problems, but left it all in the locker room to fall to Cleveland by the score of 29-17. Of course, there was good, bad, ugly, unfortunate, and ugly. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all five, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

