NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 3 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is now underway! Even with one tie throwing things off, there are 19 teams entering the week with a 1-1 record as only 6 teams are at 2-0. With still a small sample size, upsets are still bound to happen as a team could be 0-2 based on their first two matchups and be favored against a team with more wins.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, there were two performances which stood out above the rest when picking against the spread. Jeremy led the way as he went 12-4 against the spread just ahead of me at 11-5 as the only two people over .500 again this week. Bringing up the rear was Jeff at 5-11. Jeremy also currently leads for the season against the spread at 22-10 while I’m just two games back at 20-12.

It was Kyle who topped the over/under picks last week going 11-5 with Matty bringing up the rear at 5-11. For the season, Jeff is in the lead at 19-13 just ahead of Kyle at 18-14. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Jeremy and I are tied for the lead at 38-26 five games ahead of the next closest person.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 3 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odd are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

