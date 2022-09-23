Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 3 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

1. Let’s talk Steelers offense. Issues abound, but if you were to pinpoint one area where the offense can see improvement, where would it be?

2. The Steelers’ offense has struggled to put points on the board. Do you feel switching Trubisky for Pickett would actually make a difference? Explain your answer...

3. Let’s now turn the attention to the defense. The run defense has slowly turned into the 2021 version. I find it hard to believe this is all because of T.J. Watt’s injury. How do the Steelers shore up their run defense before Watt returns?

4. Who has been the most disappointing player for you on the defensive side of the ball throughout the first three weeks of the regular season?

5. Likewise, who has been the biggest disappointment on the offensive side of the football so far this season?

6. The Steelers are 1-2 heading into their “mini bye”. This also means the fan base has the weekend off from frustrating Steelers football. What will you be doing this weekend? Still watching football? Getting away from the game? I’ll be hitting the golf course at least once...would love to know how you all spend your time when the Steelers aren’t playing.

