Breaking down what went right, and wrong, for the Steelers vs. the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the losing end of their AFC North divisional game vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, and there was plenty which went wrong during the 29-17 loss.

Whether it was the play calling, defense’s inability to stop the run or playmakers just not stepping up when it mattered most, the list of what went wrong is long compared to the alternative.

When it comes to breaking down film, few do it better than the NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger. “Baldy” does it such a unique fashion. It’s him with his cell phone in one hand, and a clicker in the other, all while he provides commentary as to what he’s seeing on the film.

After the Week 3 game in prime time, Baldy had plenty to talk about. Some good, but plenty bad, for the Steelers. Let’s take a look at some of what he had to say about the game in Cleveland.

Steelers 3rd Down Woes

.@Steelers when you are 1-9 on 3rd downs that’s a tough way to make a living. But 5 of the misses were 3-5 or less. They simply have to execute better on 3rd downs to stay on the field. BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/c1QyktYvft — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 23, 2022

George Pickens Catch

.@Steelers @George33101361 @Nunless2 look like if they touched the ball more this offense would have a little more “jump” to it. These rookies have juice. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/XjICHLrjPW — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 23, 2022

Now for the bad. While this highlights what went right for the Browns, it also shows what the Steelers need to improve upon if they don’t want this to be their fate for the foreseeable future.

Time to take a look at the ugly which came from the game Thursday night:

.@Browns @NickChubb on a 2 foot jump cut! Not many backs can make this move and then run through contact. Cleveland knows a little about special running backs #dawgs #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/NKcCR31fWD — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 23, 2022

.@browns offensive line looks “a chorus line”. Lineman love their assigned seats. It never changes. Very territorial about where they line up even on a flea flicker #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/D9gq891bW6 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 23, 2022

.@Browns @AmariCooper9 had a good night at the office. Routers need time; and Brissett was patient waiting on Amari to WIN. Great blend of Power Runs and a solid complimentary passing game. #dawgpound gotta be feeling good today. Hello to oHIo. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/csV1RiLNO0 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 23, 2022

.@Browns @JoelBitonio pulled 10X/38 runs. They love to run Power Zplsys using Bitonio to clean up the trash for Chubb/Hunt to find lanes. The UNION is back. #dawgpound #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/e5JBJACH4J — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 23, 2022

As the Steelers put this game behind them, they now have an extended break before they start to prepare for the Week 4 game at home vs. the New York Jets. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes leading up to the next kickoff.