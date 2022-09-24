 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down what went right, and wrong, for the Steelers vs. the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 3, and Brian Baldinger breaks down what went right, and what went really wrong.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the losing end of their AFC North divisional game vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, and there was plenty which went wrong during the 29-17 loss.

Whether it was the play calling, defense’s inability to stop the run or playmakers just not stepping up when it mattered most, the list of what went wrong is long compared to the alternative.

When it comes to breaking down film, few do it better than the NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger. “Baldy” does it such a unique fashion. It’s him with his cell phone in one hand, and a clicker in the other, all while he provides commentary as to what he’s seeing on the film.

After the Week 3 game in prime time, Baldy had plenty to talk about. Some good, but plenty bad, for the Steelers. Let’s take a look at some of what he had to say about the game in Cleveland.

Steelers 3rd Down Woes

George Pickens Catch

Now for the bad. While this highlights what went right for the Browns, it also shows what the Steelers need to improve upon if they don’t want this to be their fate for the foreseeable future.

Time to take a look at the ugly which came from the game Thursday night:

As the Steelers put this game behind them, they now have an extended break before they start to prepare for the Week 4 game at home vs. the New York Jets. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes leading up to the next kickoff.

