Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: PFF(tt)...

Well, that wasn’t fun on Thursday.
It’s Saturday afternoon here and I am still feeling a bit underwhelmed with the entire offense. Thursday nights are made for Steelers football and well...I mean it certainly is offensive, so at least we have that.
I mean how bad can it get?
Heck, we don’t even have a stat sheet that proves (yet again) that T.J. is superior to that PFF Darling, Myles. Can you honestly believe they ended the night with an equal number of sacks...
- Now that you have had some time to step off that ledge, what positives can you share with the group about our beloved Steelers so far?
- Coach T is saying ‘NO’ to major changes on the offensive side of the ball. Again, give us a positive perspective on this decision.
- With our obvious challenges regarding the offense which former Steeler would you love to have from his prime? And NO Big Ben or Terry B can’t be your choice!
- With this mini bye, the Steelers are getting the working man/woman equivalent of a 3-day weekend. What makes a great 3-day weekend for you?
- Fall is officially upon us. Tell us about one of your favorite fall foods or preferably recipes.
