Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: PFF(tt)...

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Well, that wasn’t fun on Thursday.

It’s Saturday afternoon here and I am still feeling a bit underwhelmed with the entire offense. Thursday nights are made for Steelers football and well...I mean it certainly is offensive, so at least we have that.

I mean how bad can it get?

Heck, we don’t even have a stat sheet that proves (yet again) that T.J. is superior to that PFF Darling, Myles. Can you honestly believe they ended the night with an equal number of sacks...

  1. Now that you have had some time to step off that ledge, what positives can you share with the group about our beloved Steelers so far?
  2. Coach T is saying ‘NO’ to major changes on the offensive side of the ball. Again, give us a positive perspective on this decision.
  3. With our obvious challenges regarding the offense which former Steeler would you love to have from his prime? And NO Big Ben or Terry B can’t be your choice!
  4. With this mini bye, the Steelers are getting the working man/woman equivalent of a 3-day weekend. What makes a great 3-day weekend for you?
  5. Fall is officially upon us. Tell us about one of your favorite fall foods or preferably recipes.

