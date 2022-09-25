NFL Distribution Map: What game Steelers fans will get to see in Week 3

If you were like me, before I decided to sign up for the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package every week I was wondering whether I’d be able to watch my beloved Steelers in the comfort of my own home, or if I’d have to go elsewhere to watch the game.

Before there were websites devoted to this, it meant a lengthy trip on the television guide screen to see which game was scheduled to air, but now it’s just a click away.

So, even though the Steelers have already played this week, check out which games you’ll see in your local viewing area.

For those who want to know which game they’ll see, check the map below, courtesy of 506 Sports:

CBS

RED: Chiefs at Colts

YELLOW: Jaguars at Chargers (LATE)

GREEN: Bills at Dolphins

BLUE: Bengals at Jets

ORANGE: Texans at Bears

FOX (Double Header)

Early

GREEN: Raiders at Titans

RED: Ravens at Patriots

BLUE: Eagles at Commanders

ORANGE: Saints at Panthers

YELLOW: Lions at Vikings

Late

RED: Packers at Buccaneers

BLUE: Rams at Cardinals

GREEN: Falcons at Seahawks

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the New York Jets in Week 4.