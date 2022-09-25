NFL Distribution Map: What game Steelers fans will get to see in Week 3

If you were like me, before I decided to sign up for the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package every week I was wondering whether I’d be able to watch my beloved Steelers in the comfort of my own home, or if I’d have to go elsewhere to watch the game.
Before there were websites devoted to this, it meant a lengthy trip on the television guide screen to see which game was scheduled to air, but now it’s just a click away.
So, even though the Steelers have already played this week, check out which games you’ll see in your local viewing area.
For those who want to know which game they’ll see, check the map below, courtesy of 506 Sports:
CBS
RED: Chiefs at Colts
YELLOW: Jaguars at Chargers (LATE)
GREEN: Bills at Dolphins
BLUE: Bengals at Jets
ORANGE: Texans at Bears
FOX (Double Header)
Early
GREEN: Raiders at Titans
RED: Ravens at Patriots
BLUE: Eagles at Commanders
ORANGE: Saints at Panthers
YELLOW: Lions at Vikings
Late
RED: Packers at Buccaneers
BLUE: Rams at Cardinals
GREEN: Falcons at Seahawks
Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the New York Jets in Week 4.
Loading comments...