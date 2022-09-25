Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Pittsburgh Steelers Touchdown Under: The team need to steel themselves for some home truths

Week 3 of the NFL season has passed for the Steelers, with a result that flushes them down against the Browns. The Steelers are 1-2 on the season and fans are already frustrated, perplexed, upset, and calling for change. What could or should happen from here? What responsibility does Canada, Trubisky, Tomlin, and specific position groups need to take? Can they turn it around or are we - Steelers fans - destined for a painful to watch season?

Join Matty Peverell & Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Steelers News and Notes

Game Reactions

We Run the North: Mitch? And the state of the AFC North

The biggest question in Steeler Nation right now consists of one syllable, Mitch? And at 1-2. what is the Steelers’ status in the division? Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and his AFC North Crew featuring Brandon Herriott and Pay Saunders as they break down the division after Week 3 for the Browns and Steelers and before Week 3 for the Bengals and Ravens.

