A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Un edition

Sunday 9/18

Final Score: #Steelers offensive ineptitude equate to a 17-14 loss to Patriots https://t.co/oHvVdzVaUx — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) September 18, 2022

The Heinz Corporation is now owned by Kraft, in a way the Steelers are too.

Monday 9/19

One of the more unusual parts of a key play Sunday in which Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt and the Patriots’ Brenden Schooler recovered … was that the Steelers didn’t line up anyone opposite Schooler.



Free release … unimpeded run down the field … in position for big recovery pic.twitter.com/lPfozVOJfw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 19, 2022

Unusual? I’d like to add some un-ions of my own. Uncovered! Unimaginable! Unacceptable! Uninspired! Uncle!

Eight quarters into the new season, and frustration has already set in for a Steelers’ offense that has put up only two touchdowns in two games.



According to Trubisky, there were arguments in huddle about the play calling.@MarkKaboly has more⤵️https://t.co/3ULJL8krKh pic.twitter.com/Ng9CUPuOL9 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) September 19, 2022

Millennials are quick with a mutiny these days.

Whoa. ⁦@HamptonBeerPGH⁩ not playing around. They got opinions on the offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/HHEutqSkqM — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) September 19, 2022

Are scapegoats a good marketing tool to sell beer?

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski already has ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) and TE Jesse James for Thursday night’s game vs. the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

I’ve seen this movie before. The Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs with major players, including Stefanski on the Covid list.

Tuesday 9/20

James Daniels this season:



⚫️ 78 pass-blocking snaps

0 pressures allowed

⚫️ 84.1 pass-blocking grade



One of just five OL with 50+ snaps yet to allow a pressure this season



( @steelers) pic.twitter.com/a9HZBBsjms — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 20, 2022

Hmmmm. Giving new players time to adjust is an interesting concept.

We have signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and released CB Mark Gilbert from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/gLL7ethoLz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 20, 2022

Welcome back, Mr. Roberson. But can the Steelers quit exposing Mark Gilbert to other teams? This guy is my Redmen.

I still think that Hines Ward is the most legit Hall of Famer on this list, but will still have to wait a while. James Harrison has a shot. Maybe he should visit voters’ houses like he did in that FanDuel “Closer to the Game” commercial.

"If you're the OC for the Steelers you're gonna get run through the mud even when you break every offensive record there was" ~@thetoddhaley



#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1vCkeuCf4y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2022

Todd Haley may be a bit crazy, and a whole lot bitter. But I don’t think that he’s wrong.

Wednesday 9/21

Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources. His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , confirmed his client’s decision. pic.twitter.com/kq9xwv7Ohb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

I wonder if Haden feels jilted by the Steelers. The Browns never gave Joe Walter Haden a $22 Million extension like the Steelers did, unless this 1-day contract is worth that much. Cleveland has been known to spend foolishly. Hmmmmmmm.

#Titans are signing safety Andrew Adams off the #Steelers’ practice squad and onto their active 53, per source.



Adams has amassed 35 career starts with the #Giants and #Bucs — totaling 7 INTs, 23 passes defensed and 2 FF. pic.twitter.com/bemu5S1VlZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 21, 2022

As always in these situations...Andrew Adams, we hardly knew ye.

We have signed DB Quincy Wilson to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/PgVooESS3j — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 21, 2022

When I was a kid, the show Quincy starring Jack Klugman as a crime-solving medical examiner was decent, but scary sometimes. I guess you can say that about any practice squad signing. I don’t think Mr. Wilson moonlights in morgues though.

Both Myles Garrett & Joel Bitonio expected to play Thursday. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) September 21, 2022

To misquote Sylvester Stallone in one of the Rocky movies, “I was hoping they wouldn’t show.”

#Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Damn-ontae!!!!!

Thursday 9/22

FINAL: Inconsistent #Steelers fall to Browns 29-17 in prime time https://t.co/B6rJ2oqMMz — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) September 23, 2022

I remember when “Here We Go” was a war cry. Now it’s said with a drawn-out sigh.

Asked Mike Tomlin if he considers making a change a QB or playcallers in the minibye



Tomlin: “definitively no.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 23, 2022

Does Mike Tomlin need to sleep on this? Is it dedication or defiance?

Eleven days after his pec injury, #Steelers star T.J. Watt is out here running sprints and going through an extended pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/W2tTj3iIUm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2022

This dude T.J.........

All I can say is “Wow!!!!”.

Friday 9/23

Say hello to your newest divisional foe.



@Ravens pic.twitter.com/9ecM058mM9 — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) September 24, 2022

I don’t foresee this as being fun.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.