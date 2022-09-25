 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Un edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 9/18

The Heinz Corporation is now owned by Kraft, in a way the Steelers are too.

Monday 9/19

Unusual? I’d like to add some un-ions of my own. Uncovered! Unimaginable! Unacceptable! Uninspired! Uncle!

Millennials are quick with a mutiny these days.

Are scapegoats a good marketing tool to sell beer?

I’ve seen this movie before. The Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs with major players, including Stefanski on the Covid list.

Tuesday 9/20

Hmmmm. Giving new players time to adjust is an interesting concept.

Welcome back, Mr. Roberson. But can the Steelers quit exposing Mark Gilbert to other teams? This guy is my Redmen.

I still think that Hines Ward is the most legit Hall of Famer on this list, but will still have to wait a while. James Harrison has a shot. Maybe he should visit voters’ houses like he did in that FanDuel “Closer to the Game” commercial.

Todd Haley may be a bit crazy, and a whole lot bitter. But I don’t think that he’s wrong.

Wednesday 9/21

I wonder if Haden feels jilted by the Steelers. The Browns never gave Joe Walter Haden a $22 Million extension like the Steelers did, unless this 1-day contract is worth that much. Cleveland has been known to spend foolishly. Hmmmmmmm.

As always in these situations...Andrew Adams, we hardly knew ye.

When I was a kid, the show Quincy starring Jack Klugman as a crime-solving medical examiner was decent, but scary sometimes. I guess you can say that about any practice squad signing. I don’t think Mr. Wilson moonlights in morgues though.

To misquote Sylvester Stallone in one of the Rocky movies, “I was hoping they wouldn’t show.”

Damn-ontae!!!!!

Thursday 9/22

I remember when “Here We Go” was a war cry. Now it’s said with a drawn-out sigh.

Does Mike Tomlin need to sleep on this? Is it dedication or defiance?

This dude T.J.........

All I can say is “Wow!!!!”.

Friday 9/23

I don’t foresee this as being fun.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...