NFL Week 4 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3.5-point favorites vs. the Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some extra time to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets after playing on Thursday night last week. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Betting line: -3.5

Over/under: 41.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 16-10 vs Jets

Win streak: 1 game NYJ

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 NYJ

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 6 - 4 NYJ

The opening line on the game was at -3.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Throughout the preseason games and the first three weeks of the NFL season the line has held steady.

Being the favorites on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of -170 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 10/17 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Jets would have a payout of $31.76 ($11.76 plus the original $20 bet). The Jets have a current moneyline of +145, or 29/20 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on New York to win straight up would have a payout of $49 ($29 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 12-3-1 against the spread in their last 16 games played in October and are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games at home against the Jets. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 5 home games and have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 5 games against the Jets.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 100/1 after Week 3. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 75/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 16/1 odds behind the Bengals at 7/2 odds, the Browns at 3/1, and the Ravens as the favorite at 4/5 odds.