Jets expecting to have QB Zach Wilson in the lineup vs. the Steelers in Week 4

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have their own quarterback issues, the team they play in Week 4 at Acrisure Stadium is hopeful to have their starter back in the lineup. When the New York Jets come to Pittsburgh this Sunday for a 1pm ET kickoff they are hoping to have second year quarterback Zach Wilson under center.

Wilson, who injured his knee during the preseason, has been working his way back, and was expected to be ready near the Week 4 mark of the regular season. While he hasn’t been medically cleared yet, Jets head coach Robert Salah said after the team’s Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals they are expecting to have Wilson back in the lineup vs. the Steelers.

However, Salah also said he has to be cleared before he can return to the lineup, but the Jets are expecting to have Wilson cleared prior to the team’s departure for Pittsburgh.

The #Jets have gone from wanting Zach Wilson back … to desperately needing him to return vs the #Steelers.



Meanwhile, the Steelers have a young quarterback themselves who is waiting for his chance to enter a regular season game. Mitchell Trubisky has been far from excellent in his first three starts with the Steelers, and many fans are hoping for Kenny Pickett to get his shot at the starting job in the near future.

With that said, the Steelers are hoping their mini-bye week will give them the rest needed to snap their two-game losing streak and get them back to their winning ways. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Jets in Week 4.