AFC North Recap: Steelers two-game skid doesn’t have them in last place

The second week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

Cleveland Browns - 29

Pittsburgh Steelers - 17

Not to dig up old bones, but the one thing which should be noted is how the final score was certainly not a real indication of the outcome. In reality, not withstanding the lateral play which resulted in a Browns touchdown as time expired, the final score would have been 23-17. A one score game. Come to think of it, I find it hard to believe the Steelers were within a score with how slanted the play was in Cleveland’s direction in the second half. Not much else needs to be said about this game...on to Week 4.

Cincinnati Bengals - 27

New York Jets - 12

Joe Flacco couldn’t provide another AFC North magic victory when the Jets visited Cincinnati. The game was close early, but eventually the Bengals were able to manage their mistakes and make enough plays to win. Nonetheless, the offensive line for Cincinnati was under duress, again, and you have to wonder their plan to keep Joe Burrow upright for the rest of the season.

Baltimore Ravens - 37

New England Patriots - 26

This game was a fun game to watch, with many twists and turns throughout the contest, but the Ravens offense was too much for the Patriots. Mac Jones showed some big play ability, but nothing near what Lamar Jackson provided for the Ravens. Once again, Jackson is the one-man-show in Baltimore, and is a force to be reckoned with. Can the Steelers match up with the Ravens? Fans won’t have to discuss that until their first regular season meeting in Week 14.

AFC North Standings

Cleveland Browns - 2-1

Baltimore Ravens - 2-1

Pittsburgh Steelers - 1-2

Cincinnati Bengals - 1-2

Week 4 AFC North Schedule:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins — 8:15pm ET, Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets — 1:00pm ET, Sunday

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns — 1:00pm ET, Sunday

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills — 1:00pm ET, Sunday

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: vs. Bills, vs. Bengals, at NY Giants, vs. Browns

Cleveland Browns: at Falcons, vs. Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Jets, at Bills, vs. Buccaneers, at Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals: vs. Dolphins, at Ravens, at Saints, vs. Falcons