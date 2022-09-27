Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Could Mike Tomlin’s Stubbornness Work?

Mike Tomlin sticks to his ways and refuses to blink in the face of adversity. This policy of defiance has never produced a losing season. Could that trend continue and does that mean that the Steelers will be okay? So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Mike Tomlin and his refusal to blink

Prediction Accountability

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: Shouldn’t Steeler Nation Be Used to Starting Slow?

The Steelers are starting off slow, but it’s not like that hasn’t happened before. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers starting slow is not new

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Steelers that are and are not meeting expectations

The first three contests of the 2022 campaign for the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t gone great for the black and gold. Some players are meeting expectations while disappointment defines some of the others Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Expectations, those met and those not

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE