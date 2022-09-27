Steelers dealing with several key injuries heading into Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets both enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record, but it’s Pittsburgh who is riding a two-game losing streak into the game at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are coming off an extended break after their 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, and are hoping to right their ship, at least back to .500, for their first home win of the season.

Tuesday, Mike Tomlin addressed the media for the first time since his post-game press conference Thursday, and plenty of information was disseminated. While after the game Thursday Tomlin only listed one injury, that list has grown over the weekend.

Tomlin said there were several key injuries, none larger than an injury to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Tomlin on injuries: Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion), Kevin Dotson (ankle) and Pressley Harvin (hip). Harvin and Fitzpatrick issues presented themselves post-game. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) September 27, 2022

As stated earlier, the biggest injury is to Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Fitzpatrick will now have to clear the proper steps to return to the field, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility he is available in Week 4, especially with the extended break following Thursday night.

Other injuries were to left guard Kevin Dotson, who suffered an ankle injury which Tomlin said might limit him early in the week during preparation. A hip injury to punter Pressley Harvin III leaves his availability in question, and is a reason why the Steelers hosted former punter Jordan Berry Tuesday and are prepared to sign him to the team’s practice squad.

Speaking of the hamstring injury to Ahkello Witherspoon, Tomlin said his availability will be dictated on how much he practices, but he could be limited early in the week.

Outside of those listed injuries, the Steelers enter Week 4 vs. the New York Jets with it not just being the next game on the schedule, but also the final game for some players to potentially return to the lineup off Injured Reserve (IR). Damontae Kazee (wrist) and Calvin Austin III (foot) would both be eligible to return following the game Sunday, but doesn’t mean their return is imminent.

