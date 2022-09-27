Steelers expected to sign punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with some injuries heading into their Week 4 game vs. the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium, and one of those injuries is supposedly to punter Pressley Harvin III.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Harvin is dealing with an injury which is going to force the team to make a move. If nothing more, at last to their 16-man practice squad.

As Dulac said on Twitter, the team is hosting former punter Jordan Berry and is expected to sign him to the practice squad in light of Harvin’s injury.

Clarify: Jordan Berry will be signed to practice squad for now. https://t.co/VlB4T60Jd5 — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 27, 2022

Through three games of the 2022 season, Pressley Harvin is tied for leading the NFL in his number of punts with 17. With a long of 69 yards, Harvin currently has a yard per punt average of 47.4 which is almost 5 yards better than his 2021 average of 42.6 yards per punt. When compared to the rest of the NFL, Harvin is ranked 15th in his punting average.

As for Berry, he last played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings after losing to Harvin prior to the 2021 season in the punter position battle. In 17 games in 2021, Berry had a 46.5 yards per punt average. Berry lost out this preseason in the competition to win the punting job in Minnesota to undrafted rookie Ryan Wright.

Nothing has been made official with the signing of Berry, but it does seem imminent at this point. So, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Jets this Sunday in Week 4 regular season action.