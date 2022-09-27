BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 3 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward Football.

The most common selection for Week 3 was the Kansas City Chiefs in Indianapolis against the Colts which was the most selected game in four of the five leagues. This game saw Colts take advantage of an early turnover on special teams to stay close enough in the game to grab the lead with only seconds remaining. The Chiefs missing a 34-yard field goal just prior to the Colts scoring drive could not be overcome as Patrick Mahomes threw an interception with 0:08 remaining to seal the deal and send 35 of the 69 remaining constants home.

The second most popular pick was the selection of the Cincinnati Bengals to not fall to 0-3 and get a win against the New York Jets. Keeping the Jets out of the end zone on the day, the Bengals were victorious and sent 10 entries into Week 4.

The next most commonly picked game was the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars put up 16 points in the second quarter and never looked back as they took down the Chargers and eliminated 8 contestants.

This week, there were only four contestants who were eliminated by not making a selection. With so few contestants remaining, hopefully this number will drop to zero for the rest of the contest.

So after three weeks, only 5.3% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now!

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 4 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Green Bay (-10) at home over New England

Closest match up: Cleveland (-1.5) at Atlanta

The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (-3.5) at home over N.Y. Jets

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.