Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Debating Kenny or Mitch moving forward in 2022

There’s a quarterback conversation in the Steel City that’s inching towards controversy. Should Mitch get more time or should the Steelers go to Kenny right now. There were heroes in the big win in Cincy, but whose positive exploits remain unsung. This week on “The Steelers Fix”, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar debate Mitch vs, Kenny.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Pickett vs. Trubisky

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 4 vs. the New York Jets

After a frustrating Week 3 on Thursday night as they lost on the road to the New England Patriots, the Steelers had a few extra days to evaluate their performance and focus of their next opponent in the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday, and Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers can’t blink in Week 4

The Steelers need a redemption game and need to be the best possible version of themselves. In Tomlin terms, they cannot blink and may need to merely smile in the face of adversity against the New York Jets. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers need to be close to perfect in Week 4

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The as-advertised 2022 Steelers could use a shot of confidence in Week 4

What happened to the 2002 Steelers as advertised? A shot of confidence for this team could make a big difference in Week 4 and the remainder of this current campaign. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the Wednesday edition of BTSC’s morning flagship show, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers aren’t as advertised

What a shot of confidence would mean going in against the Jets

The Mail Bag

