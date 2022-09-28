Steelers Burning Questions: Deciphering what’s wrong with the team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their Week 4 game vs. the New York Jets, and many fans of the black and gold are starting to see their confidence fluctuate heading deeper into the regular season.

Even after a Week 1 win, a 23-20 overtime victory vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, there are still massive questions which remain. Throw in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots with a prime time loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, and doubt has officially crept into every fans’ mind.

So, with that being said, it is time to ask some key questions to the fan base as the Jets game quickly approaches. We call them the ‘Steelers Burning Questions’, and there is one which is consistent every week.

Are you confident in the team moving forward?

Other than that staple question, some other questions can be added to help give readers at BTSC, and Steelers fans in general, a voice in what they think about the team. This week the question is based on the struggles the Steelers have in general.

In other words, what area of the team is the biggest issue?

Which is the biggest issue plaguing the team?

The options are as follows:

Lack of running game

Rush defense

Play calling

Injuries

Inconsistent QB play

Other

How do you participate in this exercise? It’s easy. All you have to do is scroll down to the polls and place your vote. The results of the votes will be published on BTSC later in the week, but getting as many votes as possible is the key with the SB Nation Reacts, powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

So, go ahead in place your votes below, and feel free to explain yourself in the comment section below the article! In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the regular season.

