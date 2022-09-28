New York Jets offensive line suffers another blow prior to Steelers game

Thought the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was in bad shape? Well, compared to the New York Jets’ current situation, they are golden.

Tuesday marked another day when the Jets found out they would be without one of their offensive tackles for the foreseeable future. This latest news was when the team placed left tackle George Fant on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury.

Another blow to the Jets’ OL: They’re placing LT George Fant (knee) on IR, per @FieldYates. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 27, 2022

Losing a left tackle is difficult, but when you look at how many tackles the Jets currently have on IR, well, it would be a hat trick in hockey.

#Jets Tackles on IR:



Mekhi Becton (out for the season)

Duane Brown (eligible next week)

George Fant (eligible Week 8) — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 27, 2022

When you consider the fact the Jets should know soon if quarterback Zach Wilson will be under center in Week 4 at Acrisure Stadium, or another week of Joe Flacco, their issues along the offensive line could loom large.

The Steelers as a collective currently have 9 sacks, with 4.5 of those coming from Alex Highsmith. Highsmith currently leads the NFL in the sack category after three games, but the team will need to pressure the quarterback as a group.

Coming off their 7 sack performance in Week 1 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where T.J. Watt registered just one of those sacks, the team’s pass rush has cooled in recent weeks. No sacks vs. the New England Patriots in Week 2, and only two in the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Could the banged up Jets offensive line be just what the doctor ordered for the Steelers’ offensive line? Nothing is a guarantee with this 2022 Steelers team, but if one team’s misfortune is another team’s opportunity, that opportunity might just be the Steelers going against an offensive line without many of their key pieces.

Sitting at 1-2, you won’t find too many Steelers fans complaining about the Jets being down several of their tackles. Hopefully the Steelers can take advantage and break their two-game losing streak.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Jets this Sunday in Week 4 NFL action.