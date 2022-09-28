Steelers Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick practices on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of injuries coming out of their Week 3 defeat, many of which were not known until Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the New York Jets, there was one player who did not participate while none were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of Steelers.com, only Ahkello Witherspoon missed time.

Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 4 Wednesday, September 28 P Pressley Harvin (Left Hip) - FP CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Concussion) - FP OL Kevin Dotson (Ankle) - FP

What many believes the most significant injury on the list is the concussion to All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Tuesday was the first time any issue with Fitzpatrick was reported.

“Minkah is in the concussion protocol, he got evaluated postgame and he’s in the protocol,” Tomlin stated in his regularly scheduled press conference. “I’ll give you guys an update as he continues to move within the protocol.”

Having the extra few days with the Steelers playing on Thursday night may be enough for Fitzpatrick to get on the field Sunday. The first step is for Fitzpatrick is to be symptom free and then get on the field and increase his activities without symptoms. On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick was on the field as a full participant which is a great sign for him moving forward.

An injury that was known coming out of last Thursday’s game was the hamstring issue with Ahkello Witherspoon which kept him off the field throughout the fourth quarter. For the first practice of the week, Witherspoon was unable to take the field.

Another injury to keep an eye on is that of punter Pressley Harvin who is dealing with hip inflammation. In order to make sure the Steelers have all their bases covered, they signed Jordan Berry to the practice squad on Tuesday. As for Wednesday’s practice, Harvin was able to participate fully in the first practice of the week.

Another player mentioned by Coach Tomlin in Tuesday’s press conference was Kevin Dotson dealing with an ankle injury. Having it be an ankle which cost him a portion of the 2021 season as well as this preseason, it’s uncertain at this time if it is a re-aggravation of the same injury or a new issue. On Wednesday, Dotson was on the field as a full participant.

As for the Jets’ injury report, you can see the names below when available.