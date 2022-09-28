Jets Zach Wilson cleared to play, will start vs. the Steelers in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers now know what quarterback they will face on Sunday in Week 4 when the New York Jets invade Acrisure Stadium, and it isn’t Joe Flacco. Rather than Flacco’s 22nd meeting against the Steelers, it will be Zach Wilson’s first of his career.

Wednesday news broke Wilson was medically cleared following his knee injury suffered in the preseason, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will start Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Zach Wilson is back and will start this week for the #Jets against the #Steelers, Robert Saleh says.



He received medical clearance, as was expected & talked about on Sunday.



First start for Wilson in Year 2 days away. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 28, 2022

Wilson, the former BYU product and second year quarterback, is coming off a rookie season where he played in 13 games, winning just three, in 2021. Statistically, here is how Wilson performed last season.

Games: 13

W/L: 3-10

Yards: 2,334

TD: 9

INT: 11

Rating: 69.7

The Jets, with Joe Flacco at the helm, finished the first three weeks of the regular season with a 1-2 record. Their lone victory was a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Browns. The Jets’ two losses were to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Playing the Steelers in Week 4 will complete their AFC North division schedule, in order.

The debate within the Steelers fan base has been who they would rather face, an aging, but experienced, Flacco, or an inexperienced Wilson coming off injury. The decision is clear, but you have to wonder how the time off will impact such a young player like Wilson. With that said, Wilson’s athleticism and mobility pose a different set of issues for the Steelers defense this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Jets this Sunday in regular season action.