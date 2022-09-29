The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are two teams who don’t know each other well, even though they are AFC foes. For these two AFC teams, the game in Week 4 is as big as a Week 4 game can get. Throw in the fact the Steelers have lost two games in a row, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Jets for their Week 4 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1-2

Cincinnati Bengals: 1-2

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (-3.0)

OVER/UNDER: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -170; Jets +145

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games in series

3-2 in favor of the Steelers

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 20-6-0

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Wednesday, September 28

P Pressley Harvin (Left Hip) - FP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Concussion) - FP

OL Kevin Dotson (Ankle) - FP

Jets

Wednesday, September 28

LB Quincy Williams (Ankle) - DNP

CB Brandin Echols (Hamstring) - LP

DL John Franklin-Myers Toe) - LP

QB Zach Wilson (Knee) - FP

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets will face off at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4 of NFL action. On paper, and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are favored to win this game at home, but nothing is certain with these 2022 Steelers.

The Steelers, coming off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, are sticking with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Jets are getting their starting quarterback back in the lineup as Zach Wilson has been cleared to play and will make his 2022 debut on the road vs. Pittsburgh.

When you look at the defenses in this matchup, both are stout, yet are far from complete. The Steelers will be without T.J. Watt for the third week after he was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) after injuring his pectoral muscle after Week 1. New York is dealing with their share of injuries on defense, including along their offensive line.

In a battle of 1-2 teams, which team will come out of Week 4 with an even 2-2 record, and which will fall to 1-3 and have an uphill climb to get back to anything resembling relevance within a highly competitive AFC? Only time will tell...

Related Articles

Related Jets offensive line suffers another blow prior to Steelers game

Related Steelers dealing with several key injuries heading into Week 4

Podcasts

Be sure to check out the many BTSC podcasts in the player below:

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Jets in Pittsburgh in Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.