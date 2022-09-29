Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC. With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Do the Steelers possess the talent to turn it around?

As of right now, there are questions and doubts regarding the success for the Steelers over their remaining 14 games of the 2022 season. Do they possess the talent to turn it around? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Is the talent there for the Steelers?

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: How potent is the Jet fuel for the Steelers Week 4 foes

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the New York Jets of Jersey in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Andrew Golden of Bleav in Jets to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 New York Jets

Special Guest: Andrew Golden of Bleav in Jets

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Numbers through 3 weeks that might surprise you

The Steelers are 1-2, and all looks gloomier than that. But there are certain stats that may surprise you. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Some surprising stats for the Steelers through the first 3 games

A rant about running play action

Comparing the ranks of the Steelers and Jets

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE