3 games to watch in Week 4 which give perspective on the Steelers future opponents

With the Pittsburgh Steelers back to playing at 1 PM on Sunday, they will be playing at the same time as a number of other key matchups. Additionally, there are other prime time matchups involving some of the Steelers upcoming opponents. When Steelers Nation looks to see what else has gone on around the NFL, there are a few matchups which could give some insight into things to come.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Two of the games were determined by multiple scores while the other cam down to the end. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite the Bills doubling up the Dolphins in multiple key stats such as yards gained and time of possession, it ultimately came down to the Bills missed opportunities. They missed a field goal in a key moment of the game, fumbled a snap on an attempted spike which they then had to throw for a pass which ended the first half and did not give them a field goal opportunity, and they also couldn’t spike the ball at the end of regulation. The infamous “butt punt” almost gave the Bills a chance, but it wasn’t enough.

The Patriots scored a touchdown on the opening position of the second half to take the lead, but it was all downhill from there as Mac Jones continued to throw interceptions late in the game. The Ravens have put up enough points this season to move to 2–1 despite being the last ranked defense in the NFL in terms of yards surrendered.

The Bengals finally saw their offense wake up as Joe Burrow threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions. But as much as Cincinnati needed to get their offense going, it was their defense who kept New York out of the end zone and only surrendered four field goals.

For Week 4, here are the three games which could give the most perspective on what the Steelers can expect with some of their future opponents:

Thursday at 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime

Spread: CIN (-4)

Can Miami find magic again for a third-straight week? After their improbable come back against the Ravens and then coming out on the right end of a game Buffalo blundered, they now will take them role of being put in a terrible spot of having to travel on a short week for Thursday Night Football. With the Steelers still having to face the Bengals after their bye and having to travel to Miami in a few weeks, I’m not sure which team I would rather see win this game.

Sunday 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BUF (-3)

The Bills and Ravens have a lot in common they both handed games away to the Miami Dolphins. Now these two offensive juggernauts square off in a game that could have a lot of implications in January. More importantly, the Bills are the Steelers next opponent after Week 4 and it will be interesting to see how they handle Lamar Jackson and company.

Sunday at 8:20 PM on NBC

Spread: KC (-1)

The Steelers don’t play the Kansas City Chiefs this season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two weeks away from coming to Acrisure Stadium to play the Steelers. For this reason, seeing how the Buccaneers defense stacks up against Patrick Mahomes will give a bigger picture as to how elite they truly are.

So there are the three main matchups which can give Steelers fans an indication as to the quality of upcoming opponents in 2022. With each passing week, a little bit more understanding about each team is able to be determined.

Obviously the Steelers game itself will tell fans the most about the season. But which of these other games will be the most telling as it pertains to the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.