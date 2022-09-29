Bengals vs. Dolphins: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you'll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You'll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

CIN: -3.5

O/U: 48

Moneyline:

CIN: -195

MIA: +165

Staff Picks:

The AFC is a highly competitive conference, and the Dolphins are one of just a handful of teams who remain perfect heading into Week 4. For as well as the Dolphins are playing, coming off a wild win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Bengals have been a huge disappointment. It is tough for the road team on a short week, and you have to wonder if the Dolphins will have some fatigue after their win last Sunday. Will the Bengals were in the Super Bowl last year show up?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.