Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Here We Go, The Steelers Pregame Show: What have we learned about the Steelers 2022 offense?

The Steelers played three preseason games in 2022, but do we as fans and media really know who Matt Canada’s unit really is? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk Steelers on the offensive side of the ball.

News and Notes

Steelers 2022 offense

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers 53-man roster is finally set...maybe

The Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday and then massaged it some more through trades, IR designations and the re-signing of players they just cut. Are they done? All that and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack With Tony with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

Steelers News and Notes

Steelers 53-man roster is finally set...maybe

Q&A

State of the Steelers: Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Ready for Week 1?

The Steelers have gone undefeated in the preseason, cut the roster to 53, and made two deals. But how ready are they for the regular season? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Steelers News and Notes

Ready for 2022?

