A look back at the Steelers week that was: Shaking the branches edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 8/28

Some thought that No. (0 should be at the top of the list, but this still a well-deserved honor. I couldn’t even crack the Top 20 writers at BTSC. Wait, do we have more than that here at your one-stop/non-stop shop for everything Steelers?

Kazee was an under-the-radar pick up on the free agent market, but was showing signs of being well-relied on at safety.

Monday 8/29

Najee has to problem disclosing things, but the result of this admission could be a novel by Stieg Larrsson, The Running Back Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest. Speaking of the specific injury that flew in the face of Mike Tomlin’s statement. If you ever meet up with a woman at a bar named Liz Frank...Run! Wait a second, it may be hard to do.

This is what I talk about when some fans disregard players like Carlins Platel. They are human beings trying to make it, not video game characters.

Wasn’t this news from days ago? With every new day, it’s seems more likely that the Steelers want to keep Rudolph in his package just in case. It’s like having an original stormtrooper action figure and hoping it rises in value, or just hold on to it in case your Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker break.

Tuesday 8/30

The compensation for a guy who had five sacks last year is a 6th in 2024 and the Steelers get a 7th back. It’s like shoplifting and the store throws in a free gift. Omar is a bad ass.

Some surprises, especially on the offensive line. But the Steelers have a strategy and Omar may just be lying in wait.

Again, it’s like Omar is stealing lunches in the school yard and even the parents are good with it.

Are the trades blockbuster moves? No. But they are steps in the right direction. As for the cuts, it’s like getting dumped by Chris Hemsworth or Tony Defeo and waiting by the phone to come back if beckoned.

Do the Steelers even need a tight end?

Wednesday 8/31

O.J. could be a dangerous and lethal to defenses when added to this group. Just like another O.J. was dangerous to ex-wives and waiters...allegedly.

This is a great feel good story akin to B.J. Finney announcing his UDFA contract with the Steelers in a garage seven years ago (below). Now where can I get a pair of Warren’s pants?

Chuks dubbing something as “Twitter Talk” is hilarious to me. Does this mean that not everything that we hear out there or read on social media is true? Color me flummoxed.

Still not a waste of a draft pick. With the Steelers QB situation the way it is, what UDFA would willingly choose a situation in which he had little chance whatsoever? It’s like me trying to get a date with somebody even borderline cool and pretty back in high school. Unless I paid somebody.... Oh, let’s not go there.

I told you some of these guys would be back. The gamble with Justin Layne failed though.

Now, this is awesome. I know I just complained about Ben Roethlisberger being at practice last week. But Franco hasn’t been in black-and-gold since 1983, and didn’t blast current players like he did in an interview with Ron Cook merely a month before.

Some good news. Now if the ex Mrs. BAD would have come back after six weeks, that would have been not so good.

The Ravens bring in a good running back that others avoid. I’ve seen this movie before. It’s a horror flick for the rest of the league and a triumph of the human spirit in Charm City.

Thursday 9/1

I’ll take the salaries of Mitch and Kenny instead.

Not sure who this dude is, but I trust Omar and friends. But if it was Martin Riggs from Lethal Weapon, I’d be ecstatic.

Love this. Was still pining for Gilbert upon seeing him in the final preseason game against Detroit.

Another Bengal castoff? Hmmm, are the Steelers in the reconnaissance game now? That’s very Belichicky.

Bringing back an Isaac Redmen award winner. Welcome back Jamir. The edge rusher stable looks stronger than a 20-year old on a pee wee team.

Predicted by many on the BTSC family of podcasts.

Friday 9/2

I actually knew this was going to happen after the Steelers signed Jamir Jones and cut Derek. How did I know? The Titans love former Steelers linebackers so much that their coach is even one. Can somebody say Bud Dupree, Tuzar Skipper, Ola Adeniyi?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

