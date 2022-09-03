A look back at the Steelers week that was: Shaking the branches edition

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 8/28

Some thought that No. (0 should be at the top of the list, but this still a well-deserved honor. I couldn’t even crack the Top 20 writers at BTSC. Wait, do we have more than that here at your one-stop/non-stop shop for everything Steelers?

Bad news for Steelers: Backup safety Damontae Kazee needs surgery on injured wrist/arm and will go on IR. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 29, 2022

Kazee was an under-the-radar pick up on the free agent market, but was showing signs of being well-relied on at safety.

Monday 8/29

Najee Harris revealed after the game that he had been out with a sprained Lisfranc injury. Said recovery time is 4-6 weeks and he just passed four weeks.

"I never did 'just' get my foot stepped on," Harris said of the injury he sustained early in camp. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 29, 2022

Najee has to problem disclosing things, but the result of this admission could be a novel by Stieg Larrsson, The Running Back Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest. Speaking of the specific injury that flew in the face of Mike Tomlin’s statement. If you ever meet up with a woman at a bar named Liz Frank...Run! Wait a second, it may be hard to do.

Successful surgery be back soon — Carlins Platel (@CarlinsPlatel) August 29, 2022

This is what I talk about when some fans disregard players like Carlins Platel. They are human beings trying to make it, not video game characters.

Source: Steelers expect to keep Mason Rudolph and not trade him. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 30, 2022

Wasn’t this news from days ago? With every new day, it’s seems more likely that the Steelers want to keep Rudolph in his package just in case. It’s like having an original stormtrooper action figure and hoping it rises in value, or just hold on to it in case your Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker break.

Tuesday 8/30

Trade: Broncos sending LB Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers for late draft-pick compensation, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

The compensation for a guy who had five sacks last year is a 6th in 2024 and the Steelers get a 7th back. It’s like shoplifting and the store throws in a free gift. Omar is a bad ass.

We have made roster moves in advance of today’s 4 PM deadline to trim the roster. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2022

Some surprises, especially on the offensive line. But the Steelers have a strategy and Omar may just be lying in wait.

It's a 2025 conditional 7th rounder going to MIN. https://t.co/R6RqXnlkMq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Again, it’s like Omar is stealing lunches in the school yard and even the parents are good with it.

Steelers officially announced trades to acquire LB Malik Reed and OL Jesse Davis.



Also cut CB Justin Layne, ILB Marcus Allen, OL Joe Haeg, OL Trent Scott and RB Anthony McFarland. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 30, 2022

Are the trades blockbuster moves? No. But they are steps in the right direction. As for the cuts, it’s like getting dumped by Chris Hemsworth or Tony Defeo and waiting by the phone to come back if beckoned.

The Steelers hosted free agent TE Dalton Keene for a visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 30, 2022

Do the Steelers even need a tight end?

Wednesday 8/31

That was fast: The #Bengals are hosting FA TE OJ Howard on a visit today and assuming all goes well with the physical, he’s expected to sign, source said. The former first-rounder was a surprising cut yesterday and this should come together today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

O.J. could be a dangerous and lethal to defenses when added to this group. Just like another O.J. was dangerous to ex-wives and waiters...allegedly.

Jaylen Warren said he called his mom at 4:01 pm yesterday to tell her he made the roster. Said people were congratulating him at 3:55 and he told them he still had 5 minutes before he was safe. pic.twitter.com/eqDzlObR4f — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 31, 2022

This is a great feel good story akin to B.J. Finney announcing his UDFA contract with the Steelers in a garage seven years ago (below). Now where can I get a pair of Warren’s pants?

"I have heard nothing about that,” Okorafor said of a move to left tackle, “so I don’t even know who’s talking about that.

I haven’t heard a thing of that from Coach T or Omar, so I highly doubt that is what they are saying... That is Twitter talk."https://t.co/0OtyT2LajT — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 31, 2022

Chuks dubbing something as “Twitter Talk” is hilarious to me. Does this mean that not everything that we hear out there or read on social media is true? Color me flummoxed.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun, the #Steelers seventh-round draft pick this spring, is signing with the Kansas City #Chiefs practice squad.https://t.co/Hz0R0kWtJ3 — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) August 31, 2022

Still not a waste of a draft pick. With the Steelers QB situation the way it is, what UDFA would willingly choose a situation in which he had little chance whatsoever? It’s like me trying to get a date with somebody even borderline cool and pretty back in high school. Unless I paid somebody.... Oh, let’s not go there.

I told you some of these guys would be back. The gamble with Justin Layne failed though.

Franco Harris has stopped by Steelers practice today. — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) August 31, 2022

Now, this is awesome. I know I just complained about Ben Roethlisberger being at practice last week. But Franco hasn’t been in black-and-gold since 1983, and didn’t blast current players like he did in an interview with Ron Cook merely a month before.

The initial diagnosis for Steelers S Damonte Kazee is out 6 weeks. That would be around Week 4 against the Jets if all goes right. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 31, 2022

Some good news. Now if the ex Mrs. BAD would have come back after six weeks, that would have been not so good.

Kenyan Drake has now signed with the #Ravens. https://t.co/vUNHjYzhmF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

The Ravens bring in a good running back that others avoid. I’ve seen this movie before. It’s a horror flick for the rest of the league and a triumph of the human spirit in Charm City.

Thursday 9/1

: Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extensionhttps://t.co/mANqAH2n1m pic.twitter.com/e23k8y4ARQ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 1, 2022

I’ll take the salaries of Mitch and Kenny instead.

#Steelers add TE Justin Rigg to their practice squad. Spent the preseason with the Bengals. https://t.co/naptorjqz2 — Around The 412 (@AroundThe412) September 1, 2022

Not sure who this dude is, but I trust Omar and friends. But if it was Martin Riggs from Lethal Weapon, I’d be ecstatic.

Former #Lions CB Mark Gilbert, cousin of Darrelle Revis, is signing today with the #Steelers practice squad, per source. Gilbert was with Pittsburgh last season before Detroit signed him to their active roster. Steelers get him back now. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2022

Love this. Was still pining for Gilbert upon seeing him in the final preseason game against Detroit.

#Steelers adding interesting name to D-line room — Renell Wren, a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, is joining Pittsburgh’s practice squad, per source. Steelers hope he’s a better fit in a 3-4 scheme. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 1, 2022

Another Bengal castoff? Hmmm, are the Steelers in the reconnaissance game now? That’s very Belichicky.

We have claimed LB Jamir Jones off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars and released LB Derrek Tuszka. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2022

Bringing back an Isaac Redmen award winner. Welcome back Jamir. The edge rusher stable looks stronger than a 20-year old on a pee wee team.

We have made several roster moves, including signing LB Marcus Allen and OL Trent Scott to the 53-man roster + placing WR Calvin Austin III and S Damontae Kazee on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2022

Predicted by many on the BTSC family of podcasts.

Friday 9/2

Upon being traded to the Steelers, OLB Malik Reed agreed to a reworked deal with a base value of $1.5M (down from $2.433M).



Reed had 13 sacks over the past two seasons and projects as a 3rd OLB for Pittsburgh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2022

Another Bengal castoff? Hmmm, are the Steelers in the reconnaissance game now? That’s very Belichicky.

I actually knew this was going to happen after the Steelers signed Jamir Jones and cut Derek. How did I know? The Titans love former Steelers linebackers so much that their coach is even one. Can somebody say Bud Dupree, Tuzar Skipper, Ola Adeniyi?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.