College Gameday, 2023 NFL Draft Prospects and Open Thread

Welcome to Week 1 of the college football season!

The deep dive into next year’s NFL Draft eligible prospects begins this weekend with three Top 25 match ups, headlined by the 2nd ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and 5th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The transfer portal has given college coaches a glimpse at free agency, and some of that is fueled by the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) that has now become a huge part in recruitment. It is what it is, but it sure makes it hard to keep up with prospects. I could have given a list of names, but that would have created an article all by itself. With that said, I apologize in advance if I give a name with the wrong school.

As in years past, feel free to provide input on prospect evaluations or someone that should be mentioned.

Enjoy the season!

Oregon

Noah Sewell #1 ILB 6’2” 253lbs - One of my favorite players to watch and looking at the current situation at ILB, Noah Sewell should be on every Steeler fans watch list. There is always some give and take along the inside meaning you want a guy blessed with speed and athletic ability to fly around the field and also cover in the passing game. On the other hand you want a guy that can be stout against the run, being able to stack and shed and meeting ball carriers in the hole. Sewell has the latter in spades and his game has an old school feel to it. There are things to clean up but I will be watching his 2022 football maturation very closely.

Justin Flowe #10 ILB 6’3” 220lbs - Could be the better of the two Inside Backers but durability and loss of reps will be the talking point until they aren’t. Let’s just say I know where my eyes will be in this match up against Georgia. The Bulldogs like to run the ball and they have arguably the best Tight End room in the country, led by Brock Bowers. The Oregon duo will have their hands full, should be a great opening test for both Sewell and Flowe.

TJ Bass #56 G 6’4” 325lbs

Alex Forsyth #78 C 6’4” 312lbs

Christian Gonzalez #0 CB 6’2” 201lbs

Georgia

Jalen Carter #88 IDL 6’3” 300lbs - Easily the best IDL lineman in the 2023 draft class. There were a few moves to improve depth during the offseason but non of that would eliminate drafting this talented young man should he fall into Pittsburgh’s draft range. Extremely disruptive and you will see him in the opponents backfield plenty in 2022. Do not pay attention to his stats, remember he played with some of the best defensive players in the country in 2021. I see him as more of a 3 Tech and he may not be a fit technically in the Steeler defense. Trust me when I say he will fit into anyone’s defense and Oregon will have to make it a priority to find and get help along that front.

Kelee Ringo #5 CB 6’2” 210lbs - Probably gonna be on Scott Pavelle’s “not gonna happen” list. I miss that guy being around BTW but I digress. Ringo is blessed with all of the god given talents one could ask for. He has the height, size, strength. length and outside all of that he is a twitched up young man. Oh yeah, there is the speed aspect also. It will be interesting to see what he has in store for 2022.

Tykee Smith #23 SAF 5’10” 198lbs

Broderick Jones #59 OT 6’4” 310lbs

Sedrick Van Pran #63 C 6’4” 310lbs

Arik Gilbert #7 TE 6’5” 255lbs

Kendall Milton #2 RB 6’1” 220lbs

Nolan Smith #4 EDGE 6’3” 235lbs

Cincinnati

Lorenz Metz #51 OT 6’8” 330lbs

Josh Whyle #81 TE 6’6” 250lbs

Tre Tucker #1 WR 5’9” 185lbs

Deshawn Pace #20 LB 6’2” 215lbs

Ivan Pace JR. #0 ILB 6’ 235lbs

Ja’Von Hicks #3 SAF 6’2” 210lbs

Arquon Bush #9 CB 6’ 198lbs

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon #1 SAF 5’10” 201lbs - Outside of the height and wondering how he recovers from last years shoulder injury, Catalon is a guy who you will be drawn to if you choose to watch him play. He is as hardnosed as any in the college game. He possesses one of Coach Tomlin’s favorite things, position flexibility. Let’s just say he has played almost everywhere and anywhere a Safety could play. Safety may not be a huge priority but Edmunds is only signed for one year?

KJ Jefferson QB #1 6’3” 242lbs

Ricky Stromberg #51 C 6’4” 313lbs

Trey Knox #7 TE 6’5” 245lbs

Bumper Pool #10 ILB 6’2 232lbs

Latavius Brini #7 DB 6’2” 215lbs

Jaydon Haselwood #9 WR 6’3” 213lbs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish #5 at Ohio State Buckeyes #2 ABC 7:30pm

Notre Dame

Michael Mayer #87 TE 6’5” 251lbs - I think we all know Tight End isn’t a need with Freiermuth on the roster and it would require a first round pick to get Mayer, but one could imagine him and Muuuuuuuth paired together.

Isaiah Foskey #7 EDGE 6’5” 265lbs - Foskey is an interesting read and one that fits the Steeler criteria for the Rush Backer position. Obviously you want the ability to get after the quarterback but the Steelers ask more from their Edge Rushers. Meaning the run isn’t an after thought. Foskey has a well rounded game and he will need to put that on display against maybe the best Running Back in college football, TreVeyon Henderson.

Brandon Joseph SAF 6’1” 194lbs

Jarrett Patterson #55 OL 6’5” 307lbs

Ohio State

CJ Stroud #7 QB 6’3” 218lbs

Paris Johnson Jr #77 OT 6’6” 310lbs - Already took a look at Peter Skoronski in Week 0, now let’s look at another offensive line prospect, maybe this years best! Very interested in his move to the blind side. I liked what was seen at Guard and he has traits that suggest a move to Left Tackle will be an easy one. With the position switch the evaluation starts Saturday night against Notre Dame. Not sure where Isaiah Foskey will line up but it could be a match up worth watching.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 WR 6’ 1” 200lbs - Do we really need another Wide Receiver? Probably not after signing Johnson and having Chase Claypool still on the roster, along with the drafting of Pickens and CA3. Saying that, If we did look in that direction this is the guy I think could complete the room for Kenny Pickett and the near future. You always need guys that can separate and JSN is one of the best. Surrounded by two first round draft choices in 2021 he now finds himself The Man at The Ohio State University.

Dawand Jones #79 OT 6’8” 359lbs

Mathew Jones #55 G 6’4” 315lbs

Luke Wypler #53 C 6’3” 300lbs

Zach Harrison #9 EDGE 6’6” 272lbs

Ronnie Hickman #14 SAF 6’1” 207lbs

Cameron Brown #26 CB 6’ 192lbs

Taron Vincent #6 IDL 6’2” 300lbs

Let us know what games you are watching and who you would like to see in the Black and Gold. As always stay safe and Go Steelers!